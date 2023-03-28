Torture of POWs in Ukraine getting more brutal — DPR ombudsperson

DONETSK, 28 March. /TASS/. The torture of prisoners of war in Ukraine has become more brutal, Darya Morozova, human rights commissioner of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS on Tuesday.

"When we talk to people who we bring back from Ukrainian captivity, it becomes clear that torture is still prevalent. It has only become more severe on the part of the Ukrainian militants," Morozova said.

The Ombudsperson's Office sends appeals to international human rights NGOs regarding each separate episode, she said, adding that this does not accomplish anything, however. Nevertheless, she believes that the multi-level recording of Kiev’s war crimes should remain intact. "We receive very brief, standard answers. For example, ‘Thank you for the information, we took note of it,'" the commissioner added.

Prisoner swap negotiations are a huge job, as the Russian side is literally fighting for every individual on the list, she stressed.

The DPR regularly reports about Kiev torturing captured DPR servicemen in Ukraine. Last December, Denis Pushilin, the region's acting leader, said in an interview with TASS that captured DPR military personnel were being tortured with extreme brutality in places of detention in western Ukraine. Pushilin also noted that Kiev violated the rights of prisoners of war. According to him, all Russian servicemen in Ukrainian captivity are subjected to torture and humiliation.