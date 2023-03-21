Russia ready to resume relations with Netherlands — ambassador

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia will be ready to resume political relations with The Netherlands, provided the latter displays the desire for this, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Alexander Shulgin, told an online news briefing.

"We are not being obtrusive. We will not do that, but we are ready to resume relations, many of which are now completely frozen, in particular, political ones. Nevertheless, we will be ready to resume such interaction, if and when our Dutch counterparts find it necessary to return to this mode of action," he said.

"Moreover, we, for our part, will be ready to act and move forward as long as it meets our own interests," Shulgin stressed. It takes two to tango, he said of bilateral cooperation.