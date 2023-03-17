Lavrov, SCO chief discuss aspects of Iran, Belarus’ accession to organization

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and visiting Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming discussed procedural aspects of Iran and Belarus’ accession to the organization, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed putting into place decisions made by the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022, preparations for the upcoming top-and high-level meetings this year. Special attention was focused on procedural aspects of Iran and Belarus’ accession to the organization, as well as the process of formalizing relations with new dialogue partners (Bahrain, the Maldives, Myanmar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates)," it said.