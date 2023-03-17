Putin to receive credentials from new US ambassador in April — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive letters of credence from ambassadors of some countries, including the United States, in April, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"In April, the president will participate in the scheduled ceremony of receiving credentials. Some 17-18 new ambassadors will present their letters of credence," the presidential aide said.

"The United States is among these countries," Ushakov said, replying to a question from TASS.

On December 21, 2022, the US Senate endorsed Lynne Tracy as the new American ambassador to Russia and in late January the envoy arrived in Moscow. Tracy is the first woman to hold the post of the US ambassador to Russia. Tracy said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination in late November that she agreed with the sanctions policy towards Moscow and supported further tightening of anti-Russian restrictions.

The presentation of credentials symbolizes the start of a new envoy’s diplomatic career in Russia. Traditionally, the Russian leader speaks before foreign diplomats during the ceremony and gives his assessment of major trends in international affairs and bilateral relations with specific states. Diplomats who have arrived in Russia lately are also invited to such ceremonies.