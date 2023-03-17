Russia continues implementing deals with Iran amid external pressure, says minister

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran continue implementing major agreements despite external pressure, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at the 29th International travel & hospitality trade show MITT.

"Amid external pressure we continue implementing projects that are important for our countries, and launch new ones. The second line of the Nuclear Power Plant (Bushehr NPP - TASS) is being constructed, the development of oil fields is underway, as well as the upgrade of railway service," he said. "The construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad section is on the agenda," the minister added, noting that "this is a necessary step for strengthening the role of the North-South transport corridor."

Iran is an important partner for Russia, Reshetnikov stressed. The countries have been engaged in a dialogue at the level of heads of states, governments, parliamentarians based on mutual respect and confidence for many years, the minister said, adding that good results have been achieved in fortifying trade-economic cooperation.

"Last year a record trade turnover level was reached. It soared 2.5-fold over the past three years thanks to the work of the intergovernmental commission, as well as the development of partnership contacts between businesses. This cooperation was largely fueled by the implementation of the temporary agreement on free trade zone between the Eurasian (Economic) Union and Iran. We plan to sign a full-fledged agreement shortly," he noted.