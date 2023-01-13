Ukraine became NATO’s private military company – Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. Ukraine has become a NATO-owned private military company, which gets money, weapons and instructions where to shoot from Brussels, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council.

"In defiance of facts and common sense, the Kiev regime has formed an illusion that it can defeat Russia on the battlefield with growing direct military assistance from NATO," he said.

"As a result, Ukraine has de-facto become NATO’s private military company. They get money, weapons and instructions where to shoot and where to attack. The people of Ukraine, who have to wage a war to achieve someone else’s goals, are the ones to suffer from that," the Russian diplomat added.