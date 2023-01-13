Russia facing Ukraine’s military-industrial conglomerate with NATO, says diplomat

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Kiev is a weapon in the hands of the West, with Russia practically standing not against it, but against Ukraine’s military-industrial conglomerate with NATO, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"It is not easy to speak about the prospects of diplomatic settlement now. In fact, we deal not with Kiev. It is a weapon in the hands of the West, mainly the US. Practically Russia is standing not against Ukraine, but against the NATO-Ukrainian military-industrial conglomerate, in which the Ukrainians serve the functions of an instrument for the military struggle with Russia, whereas the countries of the alliance have the role of rear, the supplier of weapons, intelligence products and target assignments," he explained.

Meanwhile, there is no shortage of mediation offers and the so-called good offices for settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, with "their number already reaching around 20," the diplomat noted. "Unfortunately, not all of them are sincere and deserve to be trusted. First of all, it concerns the countries that have imposed illegal sanctions against Russia and supply arms to Ukraine, thus turning it into a conflict party. It is incomprehensible how it can work with their mediatory ambitions," he added.