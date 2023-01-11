Rights commissioners of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey meet in Ankara

ANKARA, January 11. /TASS/. Human rights commissioners of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey Tatyana Moskalkova, Dmitry Lubinets and Seref Malkoc are holding a trilateral meeting in Ankara on Wednesday on the sidelines of a conference called the Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century, the office of the Turkish ombudsman said.

Moskalkova earlier said she had met with Lubinets.

The trilateral talks, according to Malkoc, are set to focus on establishing a humanitarian corridor to provide assistance to people that suffered in the Ukrainian crisis and to help family reunions.