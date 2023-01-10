LGBT tool to reduce 'extra people': Russian official rips West’s anti-human 'Nazi' values

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The West promotes neoliberal values that run counter to human nature for the sake of the so-called "golden billion," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with aif.ru.

He believes that transnational corporations employ "the most cynical methods" to influence the policies of various countries. "Those include experiments with dangerous pathogens and viruses conducted in military biological laboratories run by the Pentagon," the Russian Security Council secretary specified.

"The West learned to brainwash people through mass propaganda and now it seeks to use cognitive weapons, targeting each and everyone through information technologies and neuropsychological means. It imposes neoliberal and other values, some of which are essentially contrary to human nature," Patrushev pointed out.

According to him, transnational corporations "act consciously and make no secret among themselves that the LGBT agenda is a tool for gradually reducing the number of ‘extra people’ who don’t fit into the notorious ‘golden billion’." "Only yesterday, they were promoting GMOs without worrying about the consequences that such products could cause, and today, they are urging women not to have children for the sake of fighting against climate change," Patrushev noted.

He also stressed that "overseas researchers suggest judging people based on their carbon footprint." "They are measuring and calculating humans the way Nazi scientists used to do, measuring human skulls to establish criteria for distinguishing ‘superior’ and ‘inferior races’," Patrushev emphasized.