Security chief says draft US budget for 2023 proves Washington's plans to unleash new wars

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev in an interview with aif.ru said that the amount of defense spending in the US 2023 budget proved Washington's plans to unleash new wars.

"The draft US budget for 2023 is the best evidence of Washington's plans to unleash new wars at the expense of the well-being of its own citizens. Half of the planned $1.7 trillion in federal defense spending will be spent, which is more than $850 billion," he said. Patrushev stressed that there were plans to spend $45 billion just to continue the hostilities in Ukraine and prolong the conflict.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the inflated military spending took place against the backdrop of a growing debt burden.

"The US itself and its henchmen are irrevocably sliding into a debt hole. The Americans have a national debt of more than 31 trillion dollars. The UK’s debt - 2.4 trillion pounds - has become the highest since World War II and exceeded 101% of gross domestic product. The world record in terms of the ratio of debt to GDP - more than 2.6 times - was set by Japan with a national debt of almost ten trillion dollars," Patrushev cited figures and stressed that "the countries that consider themselves masters of the world are not going to pay back these debts."