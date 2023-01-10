Security chief: Soros foundation world's main center for plotting color revolutions

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev in an interview with aif.ru slammed Open Society Foundations, founded and chaired by US businessman George Soros, as the world's main center for carrying out color revolutions.

"Open Society Foundations (OSF) (formerly known as the Open Society Institute - TASS) has become almost the main world center for plotting and carrying out color revolutions," he revealed. Security chief pointed out that dozens of European Parliament deputies were under the control of the structures of this organization.

Speaking about the fact that the real power in the West was concentrated in the hands of major business corporations and clans with resources, Patrushev said that the total revenue of the 500 largest companies in the world, according to unofficial estimates, reached nearly $38 trillion in 2021. He added that corporations headquartered in the US accounted for the bulk of the multinationals. "Their revenues brought about $16 trillion with a net profit of $1.8 trillion. The capitals of a number of multinational companies exceed the GDP of most economies in the world, and the funds created by them to further enrich themselves claim to be a supranational mechanism for governing humanity," the politician said.