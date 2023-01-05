Kremlin unaware of rumors about Putin’s visit to Donetsk for Christmas

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Kremlin has no information about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged plans to visit Donetsk on Christmas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

"We don’t know anything about such rumors," the Kremlin official said replying to a request to comment on the rumors on the matter posted on Telegram channels.

The Kremlin has not yet revealed where Putin will attend the Christmas service.

On Thursday, the Russian leader instructed to declare a ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Additionally, he urged the Ukrainian side to introduce a ceasefire so that civilians may attend Christmas services.