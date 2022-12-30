Impossible to return to former relations with West — Russia’s mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, December 30. /TASS/. The West’s weapons supplies to Ukraine make it impossible to return to former relations with them after the special military operation is over, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"It is unrealistic to return to the status quo we had before the special military operation. The world has changed a lot. It is hard to imagine that we can overlook the fact that they are supplying weapons used to kill civilians in Donbass, in Crimea, in other parts of Russia and continue to act as though nothing has happened. It will probably have some effect," he said in a live broadcast on his Telegram channel.

"It’s too early to talk about it yet, we really don’t have a dialogue at this point, indeed," he added.