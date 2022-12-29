Russia vows to defend principles of cooperation with UN’s central role

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue defending the principle of cooperation based on the central coordinating role of the United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russia, for its part, resolutely intends to carry on defending mandatory depoliticized cooperation, which would be based on the central coordinating role of the United Nations and the primacy of the provisions of its Charter," she said speaking at a news briefing. "Ultimately, based on the principles of the sovereign equality of countries and noninterference in domestic affairs."

"We call on all members of the international community to return to the spirit of the UN Declaration so as to draft effective responses to numerous present-day challenges and threats," she stressed.