Russia ready for strategic stability talks with US, unlike Washington — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia is willing to discuss strategic stability with the United States, while Washington is not ready yet for such a serious conversation, a senior Russian diplomat told TASS in an interview.

According to Director of the Foreign Ministry’s North America Department Alexander Darchiyev, "Russia is open to dialogue and is ready to discuss strategic stability and international security issues. The problem is, Washington is not mature enough for such a serious conversation that requires respect and consideration for each other’s interests."

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow was not currently going to come up with initiatives on strategic stability or security guarantees in its dialogue with the US. However, Moscow will keep reminding Washington about the principles of "peaceful coexistence, despite the values and ideals one should not impose on another which have been dividing us," Ryabkov specified.