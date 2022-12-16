Russian tankers have no problem sailing through Black Sea straits — Transport Ministry

CARACAS, December 16. /TASS/. Russian tankers do not experience any problems when passing through Black Sea straits, even after Turkey imposed additional security requirements, Deputy Transport Minister Alexander Poshivay told reporters.

"There are no problems at present with the passage of tankers over Black Sea straits," the official said.

Domestic companies have obtained the required documents showing proof of insurance and do not experience problems from the Turkish side when making voyages over Black Sea straits, Poshivay said. Ships are presently reinsured by the Russian National Reinsurance Company (RNRC), he noted.

"Insurance by our insurers with reinsurance from RNRC is absolutely valid in accordance with international laws," the official said.

As of December 1, Turkey requires a confirmation letter from insurers to provide P&I insurance to vessels, required to cover liability in such cases as damage to third parties, the environment or cargo, fines and related penalties during the operation of vessels. Turkish authorities require that the navigation plan (SP-1) report be accompanied by a letter from the insurer with the details of the ship, cargo and voyage, and that the P&I insurance is valid and full for the specific vessel, voyage and cargo.