MILITOPOL, December 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked a tourist hotel and restaurant complex in Melitopol with the US-made HIMARS multiple launchers on December 10 with the aim to show that it has no problems with foreign MLRS in this area, the leader of the Movement We are together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov, told TASS on Monday.

"The strike on Melitopol was an attempt to inflict as much damage as possible and also it pursued the aim to demonstrate that everything is fine with their MLRS. We know that the regime of President Vladimir Zelensky is obsessed with self-advertising and producing an impression. This explains why although a dozen launchers have been eliminated they still wish to demonstrate that they still have enough MLRS and can hit targets far away," Rogov said.

On December 10, Rogov told TASS that the air defense system was activated in Melitopol. About 10 explosions were heard. Later, it became known that Ukraine’s military carried out a missile strike on a tourist center with HIMARS rockets, killing two and injuring ten.