Putin, Armenian PM discuss issues of regional security

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Community summit in Bishkek on Friday to discuss issues of regional stability.

At the beginning of the meeting, Pashinyan said he wanted to discuss "regional matters" with the Russian president. "The situation remains to be tense. The most important problem in out region is the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Regrettably, we see that tensions in the zone of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh are growing," the Armenian prime minister said.

Putin, in his turn, noted that they always have something to discuss with the Armenian prime minister. He also recalled that Russia is Armenia’s leading trade and economic partner. "In the first ten months of the current year, trade grew by 67% It is a good figure. Nevertheless, there are always things to discuss," Putin said.