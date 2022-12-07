Donbass residents filed 10,000 ECHR lawsuits against Kiev over damage to homes — councilor

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics have filed more than 10,000 lawsuits at the European Court of Human Rights since 2014 to seek compensation for damage to their homes, Yelena Shishkina, a member of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, said at the council’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

They are suing former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and the country’s current President Vladimir Zelensky, said Shishkina, who is also a senior member of the Free Donbass civil group.

She said the ECHR didn’t consider the lawsuits in due time and later sent them back.

"We have been able to see that the so-called ECHR is politicized and doesn’t perform the functions vested in it by its charter and isn’t a fair judiciary institution," she said.

She asked Putin to consider rebuilding people’s homes in the region.

"For eight and a half years our people have been without a permanent home. Their homes have been destroyed by Ukraine and they have to live in temporary accommodation facilities, rented housing or move out to neighboring regions. They are labor dynasties of coal miners, teachers, doctors. According to international law, the country that caused damage, and that’s Ukraine, should make up for it," Shishkina said.