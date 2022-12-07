Kiev troops’ attempted counter-attacks near Pavlovka successfully thwarted — DPR leader

DONETSK, December 4. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine are attempting to stage a counter-offensive near the town of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), but all their attempts have been successfully thwarted, DPR acting chief Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"We are moving forward, slowly but steadily. This applies practically to the entire frontline," he said.

According to the official, the area of Ugledar remains a priority for the republic’s forces.

"The liberation of Pavlovka became another step towards Ugledar. The enemy continues its attempts to stage a counter-offensive, but our units, including the Kaskad combat tactical unit, thwart them all quite successfully," Pushilin said.

An aide to the head of Chechnya and the commander of the Akhmat special operations unit, Apty Alaudinov, said on November 10 the settlement of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) had been fully liberated.