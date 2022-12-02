DPR militia reports eliminating over 50 Ukrainian militants in past day

DONETSK, December 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 50 casualties in battles with forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Friday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 50 personnel," the press office said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR militia fighters jointly with the Russian army destroyed a self-propelled artillery gun (2S1 Gvozdika), three howitzers (D-30), four tanks and 10 armored and motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army. They also shot down seven enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in the past 24 hours, the press office reported.