Over 120 LPR militias return home within prisoner swap with Ukraine since March

LUGANSK, December 1./TASS/. Over 120 servicemen of the LPR People’s Militia have returned home from Ukrainian captivity since the start of the special military operation, the head of the legal department at the office of LPR human rights ombudsperson, Alina Nechayeva, said on Thursday.

"As of now, a total of 122 servicemen from the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic have been returned as part of the exchange since the beginning of the special military operation," she told a briefing, responding to a question.

According to Nechayeva, all servicemen who have returned from Ukrainian captivity receive medical care, since many servicemen have had exacerbation of chronic diseases. Flare-ups of chronic conditions were the result of gunshot wounds or torture. "We have collected data on each episode of illegal physical coercion against those who returned from Ukrainian captivity, sending it to the relevant authorities and international organizations," Nechayeva said.

On November 24, LPR Ombudswoman Viktoriya Serdyukova told TASS that 23 servicemen had returned to the republic as a result of two swaps held earlier. LPR acting head Leonid Pasechnik urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to force the Kiev regime to observe the Geneva Conventions with regards to the POWs held in Ukraine.