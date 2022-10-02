DPR, LPR, Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions’ parliaments to be elected in September 2023

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The parliaments of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will elected on the single voting day in September 2023. Corresponding items are provided in the treaties on accession of those territories to Russia, with references to them included in decrees published on the website of the Russian Constitutional Court on Sunday.

"According to Article 7 of the treaty in question, the elections to the legislative (representative) body of the Donetsk People’s Republic are held on the second Sunday of September 2023," according to the decree on recognition of the treaty on accession of the DPR to Russia constitutional. Similar items are provided in the treaties with the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions.