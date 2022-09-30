Russia to make residents of new regions feel its support — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia will make sure that residents of Donbass and other liberated territories feel the support of the entire country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, speaking at the ceremony of accession of four new territories to Russia: the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.

"We will definitely rebuild destroyed cities and towns, houses, schools, hospitals, theaters and museums. We will restore and develop industrial enterprises, factories, infrastructure, social and pension systems, health care and education," the president said, "Of course, we will work to increase the level of security; together we will make sure that the citizens in the new regions feel the support of the entire population of Russia, of all the republics, all the territories and regions of our enormous Motherland."