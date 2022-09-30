Russia disappointed by delay of Security Council meeting on Nord Stream — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. Russia is disappointed by the decision to postpone a UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline blasts until September 30, despite the urgency of the question, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Before moving on to the agenda of this meeting, let me express our perplexity over the fact that you did not find an opportunity to accommodate our urgent request for convening today a Security Council meeting regarding subversive activities at the Nord Stream pipeline," he told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"Now we are going to discuss the report by the Director-General of the OPCW that was issued back in August and therefore is not an issue of any urgency, whereas the situation around the Nord Stream, which constantly receives new developments and poses threats to energy security of an entire continent will only be addressed tomorrow. We are truly disappointed by this decision of yours," he said addressing France, which holds the council’s rotating presidency this month.

On Wednesday, Polyansky wrote in his Telegram channel that the French presidency of the UN Security Council "notified us that given the Security Council’s busy schedule (there are meetings for tomorrow morning and afternoon), the session we requested on sabotage against Nord Stream is scheduled for 3 p.m. New York time (10 p.m. Moscow time) Friday, September 30."

On September 27, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday.