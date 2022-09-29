Putin urges Russian Prosecutor General to immediately respond to mobilization violations

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the Russian Prosecutor General to immediately respond to reports of partial mobilization violations.

"On my instructions, prosecutors of the corresponding levels are also included in the enlistement commissions, which are headed by regional heads. I ask the Prosecutor General to respond immediately to each signal," the president said on Thursday at an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

He added that in a number of regions, working groups have been set up under enlistment offices. The purpose of these offices is to provide citizens with the necessary assistance. "I ask you to report on the measures taken, and all officials [need] to ensure the closest cooperation with prosecution bodies at all levels," Putin stressed.