KHERSON, September 28. /TASS/. Head of the Kherson Region’s government Sergey Yeliseyev did not rule out that elections to the regional parliament may take place next year on the Single Voting Day.

"I do not exclude that the parliamentary elections will be held in the Kherson Region next year on the Russian Federation’s Single Voting Day," he told reporters.

From September 23-27, the DPR, the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions held simultaneous referendums on joining Russia. The election commission of the Kherson Region processed 100% of election protocols and 87.05% of local residents voted in favor of this decision.