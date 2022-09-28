Diplomat laces into EU over Polish politician’s tweet thanking US for sabotaging pipeline

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. A tweet by ex-Polish Foreign Minister and European Parliament member, Radoslaw Sikorski, in which he thanked the US for damaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, should not be left unanswered by the EU, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"I’d like to reiterate that if the European Union, European institutions or European bureaucracy fail to react to [Sikorski’s comment made yesterday], we should no longer talk about their hatred for us, we should talk about their hatred for the people who elected them in Europe, those who delegated them with the authority of managing their lives. This must not be left unanswered," she insisted, when speaking to Sputnik radio.

According to Zakharova, Sikorski’s remark was no different from extremist activities "given their inclination to blow up power transmission lines in Crimea or to block water resources for Crimean residents." The Russian diplomat said she viewed those as "links in a chain."