MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Around 98% of people who voted at the referendums at polling stations in Russia supported DPR’s and LPR’s (Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics) accession to Russia, according to the data from election commissions.

After counting 59.30% of protocols from polling stations in Russia, 97.98% of votes are in favor of the DPR’s joining Russia. And 98.69% votes were cast in favor of the LPR’s accession to Russia (after counting 61% of protocols).

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.