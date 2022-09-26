Pressure on Russia to intensify following referendums — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Pressure on Moscow will only increase following referendums in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson Region and the liberated parts of the Zaporozhye Region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Channel One on Monday.

"Undoubtedly, the situation won’t become easier following the referendums. Without a doubt, those requests to increase pressure on Russia that were expressed at the UN at the highest level by the US and a number of states led by it will be implemented. We are ready for this. We will continue fighting, including on the diplomatic front," the senior diplomat pointed out.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.