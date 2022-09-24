Russia won’t take first steps for contacts with West, Lavrov says

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Given the current situation, Russia won’t take any first steps for contacts with Western partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Saturday after taking part in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"It’s always better to talk than not to talk. But in the situation where we are now Russia won’t take any first steps," Lavrov said.

Russia is not giving up contacts with the United States and NATO, and if they want to meet "quietly," Moscow won’t be against this, Russian Foreign Minister said.

"We are not refusing to hold contacts. When certain proposals are submitted, we agree," Lavrov said. "If our partners want to meet quietly so that no one finds out about this, welcome.".