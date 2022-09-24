Kiev cannot represent interests of people in eastern Ukraine, Lavrov says

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The Nazi regime in Kiev cannot represent the interests of people in eastern Ukraine since it has bombed these territories for many years, promoted the Nazi theory and banned the Russian language, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Saturday after taking part in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"If now someone tells me that after the 2014 coup d’etat in Ukraine, after the ban on the Russian language, the Russian education, Russian mass media, after the coup organizers for many years continued to bomb territories where citizens refused to recognize the outcome of the coup d’etat, if after all this someone dares say that this junta in Kiev, this neo-Nazi regime promoting the Nazi theory and the Nazi practice in Ukraine’s laws, represents the interests of people in eastern Ukraine, I will probably just smile," Lavrov noted.