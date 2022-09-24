Washington trying to turn entire globe into its `backyards’ — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The United States has been trying to turn the entire globe into its "backyards," while using illegitimate unilateral sanctions against those who disagree, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the General Debate during the ongoing 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The notorious Monroe Doctrine has been getting global. Washington has been trying to turn the entire globe into its `backyards’," he said. "And illegitimate illegal sanctions have been imposed in violation of the US Charter against those who disagree and used as a tool of political blackmail for years. This practice is obviously cynical, since the restrictions hurt civilians, while hampering their access to essential goods, including medicines, vaccines and food products."

Lavrov condemned as blatant "the US blockade of Cuba that has been in place for more than 60 years." "The UN General Assembly has long been insisting with an overwhelming majority of votes that that be lifted," Russia’s top diplomat recalled. He called on the UN Secretary General to give special attention to that problem.