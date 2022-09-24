Zaporozhye Region resumes voting at referendum to join Russia

MELITOPOL, September 24. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region on Saturday started the second day of voting at the referendum to join Russia.

"As was scheduled, at exactly 8 o'clock voting resumed at the referendum of the Zaporozhye Region on the issue of its secession from Ukraine and reunification with Russia. Today, more than 5,000 members of election commissions started work," Galina Katyushchenko, head of the regional elections commission, told reporters. She said the region’s residents that live outside the region also continue to vote.

"No incidents or violations were recorded at the time when the voting started," the official said.

She said at a briefing on Friday that the turnout on the first day of the referendum in the Zaporozhye Region reached 20.52, including voters abroad. She said the turnout was "unexpectedly high" and voters in the region were very active.

Referendums to join Russia as a federation constituent kicked off on September 23 in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. They will last through September 27. For security reasons, until Monday these regions will hold the voting in the areas near homes and by sending election officials going door to door, rather than at polling stations.