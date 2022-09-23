Kremlin expects Donbass, liberated territories to join Russia quickly

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The process of the Donbass republics and other liberated territories joining Russia will proceed quickly in the event their residents vote in favor of the move, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"I can’t say for sure. In fact, I am convinced that it will happen quite quickly," he said, when asked how long the process might take.

In response to the question what the accession procedure would be like, the Russian presidential spokesman noted that "it will undoubtedly require certain decisions by our parliament and president, as well as the signing of the necessary documents." "It means that there will be a series of procedures. Accordingly, everything will be done in due time based on the current legislation," Peskov concluded.