Russian CEC says polling stations for Donbass residents opened in 84 regions

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Polling stations for residents of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, who are voting in the referendum on the territories’ accession to the Russian Federation, have opened in 84 Russian regions, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) reported on Friday on its Telegram channel.

"Voting in referendums on the issue of accession of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to Russia has begun. Residents of those republics and regions who are in our country during the time of the referendum can vote as well. At 08:00 a.m. local time, polling stations in 84 regions opened," the report said.

It is also noted that committees of citizens of the DPR, the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, organized voting both at the polling stations, and at the residences of citizens of the republics, including those living in remote areas.

The CEC specified that one has to present a passport or other document certifying one's identity and prove residence on the territory of one of the republics or regions at the polling station.

Voting in the referendums on joining the Russian Federation began at 08:00 (coinciding with Moscow time) on Friday in the DPR and the LPR, as well as in the Kherson Region and in the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region. It will last until September 27. Due to security reasons, during the first four days, voting will not take place at polling stations, but in neighborhoods and at residents’ homes.