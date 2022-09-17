Putin thanks Mirziyoyev for hosting SCO summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the excellent organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Samarkand, the Kremlin’s press-service said in a news release on Saturday.

The SCO summit was held in Samarkand on Thursday and Friday. Its leaders, including Putin, first met behind closed doors and later with other delegates taking part and also held a series of bilateral meetings. The procedure was launched of Belarus’s admission to the SCO as a full member. Iran signed a memorandum of commitments required for joining the organization. Egypt and Qatar have become dialogue partners, while Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar and the UAE have begun the process of acquiring this status.