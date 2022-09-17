Russian Embassy in Australia to challenge lease termination for mission’s new building

SIDNEY, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Australia has decided to challenge the termination of a lease for the construction of the diplomatic mission’s new building in Canberra by the National Capital Authority (NCA), according to its statement published on Friday.

"Upon receiving legal advice the Embassy has chosen to challenge the validity of the notice of termination of Lease of [a land plot]," the statement reads.

The Russian embassy confirmed its commitment "to the completion of the Embassy complex on the site in accordance with the Lease and approved plans."

"The Embassy has all necessary finances and approvals in place, and pending the successful outcome of the Court proceedings is ready to complete the construction in a reasonable time period," the statement stressed.

In August, on its website, the NCA published a termination notice of the December 2008 lease agreement on the construction of the Russian Embassy’s new building. According to the agency, the lease was terminated because Russia had not completed works within three years since a construction permit was issued in 2011. According to Sally Barnes, Chief Executive of the NCA, unfinished construction works "detract from the overall aesthetic, importance and dignity of the area reserved for diplomatic missions and foreign representation in the National Capital.".