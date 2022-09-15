Russia, China, Mongolia share approaches to many global issues — Putin

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russia is interested in cooperation with China and Mongolia as the countries share approaches to most global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a trilateral meeting with the leaders of these countries on Thursday.

"Russia is interested in strengthening relations with each of the states in every possible way, and I must note that these relations are developing rapidly, fruitfully and on a mutually beneficial basis," Putin said at the meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

According to the president, the trilateral partnership is natural, given the geographical position of the three countries and their long traditions of friendship and mutual support, and the respect and affinity that the peoples of the countries have for each other.

"Our countries share approaches to most pressing issues of the international agenda, support coordinated positions in the UN and in regional organizations," Putin said.

In addition, he said, Russia, China and Mongolia together "managed to achieve tangible results in the development of cooperation in the economy, trade, industry, science and high technologies, in environmental protection, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres."

Putin also said that the Russia-China-Mongolia format is of particular importance, as it complements bilateral cooperation and provides high added value for all three countries.

Putin said that he was glad to have the opportunity to hold talks in a trilateral format, and proposed to discuss the development of cooperation between the countries.