Situation at Zaporozhye NPP, radiation background normal — local official

MELITOPOL, September 12. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant after the sixth nuclear power unit was shut down is regular and the radiation background is normal, the head of Energodar’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Monday.

"The sixth power unit was shut down, the situation is as usual and in compliance with regulations, the radiation background is normal," Alexander Volga said.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Lately, it has been constantly attacked by Ukraine’s armed forces. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi who visited the nuclear facility during the agency’s mission there said that he considered possible the complete shutdown of the power plant’s only functioning nuclear power unit due to the disruption of its external power supply caused by the shelling. On Sunday, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov told TASS that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant’s last functioning power unit had been shut down.