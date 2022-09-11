One of the largest mines in Donetsk People’s Republic suspends operations due to shelling

DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is targeting the essential infrastructure of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) more frequently, attempting to induce an energy collapse in the Donbass region; one of the main mines has ceased operating due to shelling, Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin announced on Sunday.

"Because the mines are constantly de-energized as a result of the constant targeted shelling, an emergency rescue evacuation of miners from underground is required. The Zasyadko coal mine stopped operations due to frequent shelling," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Pushilin emphasized that Ukrainian forces are constantly shelling infrastructure sites in the Donbass region in order to cause an energy collapse.