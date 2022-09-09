Western countries imposed some 11,000 sanctions on Russia — diplomat

VIENNA, September 9. /TASS/. Western nations have imposed about 11,000 various restrictions on Russia, which went largely unnoticed by Russian citizens, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"The West introduced record-breaking 11 000 sanctions against Russia. The Russian citizens have not noticed that so far," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

"For the first time in history the Western nations face the consequences of sanctions they introduce against another state," he added.