Zelensky is ready to do anything to keep US military support — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is ready to go to any lengths to maintain the military support of the US and its allies, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Zelensky is doing everything and is willing to do anything to keep the military and financial support of the US and its allies, including showing the citizens of Ukraine that everything is fine, that everything is going according to plan," she said at a briefing on Thursday.

In her view, Ukraine’s attempted counteroffensive in the Kharkov direction is also meant to persuade the West to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine. "This action is timed to coincide with today's fifth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany. All this is meant to convince the participants of this ‘meeting’ of the need to further increase military supplies, first of all, modern offensive weapons," the diplomat said.