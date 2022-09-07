Putin plans to meet with China’s president at SCO summit in Samarkand

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand on September 15-16.

Putin mentioned the plan at a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu.

"I hope we will [meet] with President Xi Jinping in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as part of events related to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Putin said as he started the meeting.

The President thanked Li Zhanshu for coming to Vladivostok to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. "Please say my best regards and wishes to my good friend, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping," Putin said.

He noted that this wasn’t the first time Li Zhanshu came to Russia.

"We know you very well and attach great importance to your visit. This visit once again underlines a special nature of Russian-Chinese relations," the president said.

The Russian leader wished all Chinese comrades success with the Twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of China.