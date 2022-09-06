DPR head says Ukrainian forces try to seize Kodema village, their attacks are repelled

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic, on Tuesday said the Ukrainian army is trying to seize positions in the village of Kodema in the Artyomovsk district of the Donetsk People's Republic, which was liberated by allied forces in late August, but these attacks are being repelled.

"Fighting for Kodema continues. The enemy is trying to return to Kodema and take certain positions. Our units, the allied forces don’t allow the enemy to do that," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

He said that the operation to free Soledar is going on.

"On the southern edge of Artyomovsk (renamed as Bakhmut), our units are making further attempts to take positions," Pushilin said.

He said allied forces continue to move ahead in the Donetsk area. Fighting is underway for the village of Pervomaiskoye, from where Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk. Ukrainian positions have been suppressed in the area of Vodyanovo.

Pushilin said that there are also successes in the Maryinsk and Ugledar directions. "Literally you have to move meter by meter, street by street, if you take settlements," the DPR head said.

Kodema is located 11 km southeast from Artyomovsk. The liberation of the village by the allied forces was reported on 29 August. According to the DPR’s office in the JCCC Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka, its suburbs and the village of Dolomitnoye from that settlement until the 8th of August.

In August, the deputy head of the DPR People's Militia, Eduard Basurin, said that the allied forces entered the cities in Soledar and Artyomovsk in the north of the DPR, the industrial zones where the fighting is going on. People's Militia officer Andrey Marochko on September 5 said that the situation in the area of Soledar and Artyomovsk is difficult due to increased shelling by units of the Ukrainian army, which concentrated a large number of artillery guns in the area.