Lavrov to have talks with visiting Thai counterpart on September 5-6 — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, who will be on visit in Moscow on September 5-6, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai will pay a working visit to Moscow on September 5-6. He will have talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," it said.

According to the ministry, the two countries are currently looking at resuming direct air service. Apart from that, Thailand’s government has approved the use of Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines to enter the country without a quarantine. This move is called to promote tourist exchanges between the two countries.

Amid the unprecedented West’s pressure, the Thai side preserves a neutral position on Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry noted. "Bangkok’s refusal to join the illegal anti-Russian sanctions once again confirms that bilateral ties are not affected by political fluctuations," the ministry stressed.