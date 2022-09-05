After terror attack near Russian embassy in Kabul security was tightened — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Measures to tighten security around the Russian embassy in Kabul were taken urgently after a terrorist attack outside the embassy’s building, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his opening remarks at negotiations with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Moscow on Monday.

"A set of measures was immediately taken to strengthen the protection of the outer perimeter. Additional forces of the Taliban authorities (the Taliban movement is outlawed in Russia) were commissioned, and the capabilities of Afghanistan’s intelligence and counterintelligence were used," Lavrov said.

He expressed hope that the organizers of the attack would be punished as soon as possible.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that an unknown militant set off an explosive device near the entrance to the consular office of the Russian embassy in Kabul. The incident occurred at 10:50 Kabul time on September 5. "As a result of the attack, two embassy employees were killed. There were casualties among Afghan citizens," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The embassy is in close contact with the special services of Afghanistan, which are investigating the incident.