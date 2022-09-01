Radiation level at Zaporozhye plant within normal limits, despite Ukrainian shelling

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Radiation levels at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are within normal limits, despite massive Ukrainian attacks, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, said on Thursday.

"The radiation level is not just within normal limits, it is within the natural background of radiation, which is normal for our regions," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

Earlier in the morning, the Energodar’s military-civilian administration reported that the Ukrainian military began a massive artillery shelling of residential areas of the city. Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration, later said that three people were killed and five were wounded, including a child, as a result of the Ukrainian strike.