Russian forces wipe out platoon of US-made M777 howitzers in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian troops wiped out a platoon of US-made M777 howitzers near the settlement of Andreyevka in the Kherson Region in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"A firing platoon of American M777 howitzers was obliterated in the area of Andreyevka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

The Russian troops also wiped out eight Ukrainian missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhnyanka and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Kavkaz, Bereznegovatoye, Zhovtnevoye and Velikoye Artakovo in the Nikolayev Region, Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the general added.

Russian operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops continue striking military sites on Ukrainian territory. In the past 24 hours, they hit four Ukrainian army command posts, including the command center of the 14th mechanized brigade near Kutuzovka in the Kharkov Region, the command/observation post of a battalion of the 93rd mechanized brigade near Dmitrovka in the Kharkov Region and also those of 59 artillery units, manpower and military hardware in 144 areas, Konashenkov reported.

In the areas of Chasov Yar and Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian forces wiped out two Ukrainian army drone control posts. the general added.