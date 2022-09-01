Ukrainian troops shell Energodar to help saboteurs break through from shore — officials

MELITOPOL, September 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military is shelling Energodar in an attempt to help sabotage groups to break through from the city’s shoreline, Energodar’s military-civilian administration reported on Thursday.

"Volleys by Ukrainian artillery, a hit [registered] in the vicinity of the Sovremennik community center. The shelling continues in an attempt to ensure a breakthrough of sabotage groups of militants from the shoreline area of the city of Energodar," a statement posted on the administration’s Telegram channel said. It was specified that the assault team was eliminated for the most part.

According to Vladimir Rogov, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, the main goal of the Ukrainian sabotage group that debarked in the vicinity of Energodar was to take over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. "They landed literally 2.5-3 kilometers away from the power plant and advanced rather quickly towards the NPP. Clearly, the main goal was to take over the power plant," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Earlier, Rogov reported that a Ukrainian assault team attempted to land in the vicinity of Energodar and establish a foothold on the shore in order to prevent an IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye plant. On Thursday, the mission left the city of Zaporozhye controlled by Ukraine for Energodar. The mission will assess the physical damage and the plant’s safety and security systems. The IAEA also plans to organize its permanent mission at the nuclear facility.